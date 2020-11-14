Browns place guard Chris Hubbard on COVID-19 list; Facility back open

Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) during workouts on August 4, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns placed guard Chris Hubbard on the COVID-19 list Friday afternoon. Baker Mayfield activated from COVID-19 list 

It comes after the team learned of a positive test and closed their training facility in Berea Friday morning.

The Browns said they conducted contact tracing and found no high-risk close contacts. Cornerback Denzel Ward and linebacker Sione Takitaki were cleared as possible close contacts, but not in time for practice at 3 p.m., according to head coach Kevin Stefanski.

“We just try to follow all the protocols to a T. We met virtually this morning, which we were doing already. We just basically had to push back the day a little bit. Obviously, every single day, it is part of how we operate. I think also a big part of this is not having any high-risk close contact is really a main goal of ours today and moving forward every day. It is something we take very seriously,” Stefanski said.

Cleveland hosts the Houston Texans at 1 p.m. Sunday.

