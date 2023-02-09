(WJW) – Cleveland Browns legend Joe Thomas was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Thursday night.

The retired left tackle was the first announced during the 12th annual NFL Honors from Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Arizona, where Sunday’s Super Bowl will be played.

He was among 15 15 modern-era finalists for the Class of 2023.

Thomas was a third overall pick for the Browns during the 2007 NFL Draft. He went on to become a 10-time Pro Bowler and six-time First Team All-Pro.

He played every offensive snap for Cleveland starting in his rookie season through Week 7 in 2017.

The Browns tweeted out after the announcement Thursday night, saying, “1st Ballot. Never a doubt. Joe Thomas is headed to the Hall of Fame!!!”