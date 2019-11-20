Live Now
Witness: Ukraine pressure was at Trump’s ‘express direction’

Browns’ Garrett having appeal heard for NFL suspension

Sports

by: AP

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett is asking the NFL to decrease his indefinite suspension.

Garrett was banned last week for the rest of the regular season and playoffs for striking Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph with a helmet. Garrett is appealing the decision and his case is being heard Wednesday in New York by a league-appointed officer who will either lessen the penalty or put a definitive number of games on it.

Garrett tore off Rudolph’s helmet with eight seconds left in Thursday’s game, swung it and connected with the QB’s head. Rudolph avoided injury and was not suspended despite trying to pull off Garrett’s helmet and charging at him.

Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi was suspended one game for shoving Rudolph to the ground. Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey was suspended three games for punching and kicking Garrett.

Ogunjobi and Pouncey had their appeals heard earlier this week by officers Derrick Brooks and James Thrash, two former NFL players.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More from 2 Sports

More Ohio State University
More University of Dayton
More Wright State University
More Dayton Dragons
More Operation Football
9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS