BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns will get part of their run game back for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions.

The team activated running backs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton from the COVID-19 list, NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Adam Shefter reported on Friday.

Browns officially activated RB Nick Chubb off their Reserve-Covid list; he’s on track to play Sunday vs. Lions. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 19, 2021

With Chubb and Felton out, and Kareem Hunt on the injured reserve, D’Ernest Johnson was left to carry the ground game against the Patriots. Johnson rushed for 99 yards and had 58 receiving.

The Cleveland offense sputtered, and with two fumbles and an interception, they lost 45-7.