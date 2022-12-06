BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN)- Brookville football standout Tim Davis rushed for over 1600 yards and scored 27 touchdowns this fall, while maintaining a 3.9 GPA. Tim was honored as the December Penn Station athlete of the month.
