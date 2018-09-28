Sports

Brookville kicks off week 6 with 48-14 win over Oakwood

Brookville, OHIO (WDTN) - Brookville kicked off week 6 of the high school football season with a dominating 48-14 win over visiting Oakwood.

The Blue Devils scored 35 first half points, 14 of those of turnovers.  Brookville wins its fourth straight game to improve to 5-1 (2-0 SWBL).  The Lumberjacks fall to 2-4 (1-2 SWBL).

