DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – UD guard Koby Brea posted a career-high 18 points and 6 three pointers to lead the Flyers’ men’s basketball team past Richmond in Atlantic 10 play on Saturday, snapping their two-game losing streak.

DaRon Holmes II added 17 points and 9 rebounds, while Toumani Camara hit double-digits in scoring as well 16 plus 4 rebounds.

The Flyers lead 43-23 at halftime over the Spiders.

Dayton gets back into the win column following the victory at home to improve to 14-8 overall and 6-3 in the league.