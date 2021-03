BLOOIMINGTON, Ind. (WCMH) — The No. 13 Ohio Bobcats shocked the No. 4 Virginia Cavaliers 62-58 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Assembly Hall on Saturday night giving OU its first tournament win since 2012.

The Bobcats couldn’t generate much offense against the Cavaliers who rank top 10 in fewest points allowed per game in the country, but OU was able to pull off the win thanks to the late play of junior Ben Vander Plas.