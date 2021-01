CLEVELAND (WJW)—He’s the 'silent assassin' of the Cleveland Browns offense. It’s a fitting title for a guy who was inspired by Batman.

Nick Chubb felt a connection to the caped crusader after a gruesome knee injury in college that nearly dashed his NFL dreams. While rehabbing, the Georgia running back watched the 2012 movie “The Dark Knight Rises.” In it, the villain Bane breaks the bat’s back, forcing Bruce Wayne to recover from his injuries and return to Gotham City.