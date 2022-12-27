COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets’ Tuesday home game against the Buffalo Sabres has been postponed due to severe weather.

The NHL announced Monday evening that because Buffalo Niagara International Airport in New York is closed until Wednesday due to the winter storm, the Sabres will be unable to travel to Columbus for the game. A makeup date will be announced as soon as possible, NHL said.

The game postponement comes after a winter blizzard has battered the Buffalo area region — and other parts of the country — for days. There have been 27 storm-related deaths in Erie County, New York, the county executive said Monday.

On Monday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul requested the federal government’s assistance in search and rescue efforts and the state’s storm response. The entire city of Buffalo and parts of Erie County are under a travel ban, and the New York-Pennsylvania border is closed.