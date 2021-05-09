Blue Jackets and head coach John Tortorella agree to part ways

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — John Tortorella announced Sunday he will not re-sign as head coach of the Blue Jackets after six seasons with the team. He leaves Columbus as the winningest coach in CBJ history and has the 12th-most wins in NHL history.

Tortorella was named head coach of the Blue Jackets on October 21, 2015. Prior to joining CBJ, he coached the Tampa Bay Lightning, New York Rangers, and Vancouver Canucks.

During the season, the Blue Jackets also parted ways with captain Nick Foligno who was traded to Toronto, and David Savard who was traded to Tampa Bay.

His teams have qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs 12 times and he led the Lightning to the 2004 Stanley Cup championship and the Rangers to the 2012 Eastern Conference Final.

Columbus earned four-straight berths in the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 during his first four full seasons. In 2019, Tortorella led CBJ to its first Stanley Cup Playoff series win by shocking his former team of Tampa Bay.

Tortorella ranks first all-time among U.S. born coaches in NHL wins and on January 10, 2019, he became the 19th coach in NHL history to win 600 games.

Tortorella made his NHL head coaching debut with Tampa Bay and compiled a 239-222-74 record in 535 games during six-plus seasons with the club from 2001-08. He joined the Rangers in 2009 and accumulated a 171-118-30 record in 319 games leading the team to four playoff appearances.

Columbus had its first losing season the 2015-16 season after CBJ finished 2021 18-26-12.

The Blue Jackets beat Detroit 5-4 in overtime Saturday in the final game of the regular season. The win marked the 673rd victory of Tortorella’s career as he surpassed Mike Keenan for 12th all time in most NHL wins.