STARTING GRID | 2020 Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS (WDTN) – The Indy 500 always attracts worldwide attention, but this year especially, because of the presence of one driver: two-time Formula One World Champion Fernando Alonso, who says he’s looking ahead to making racing history while putting last year in the rearview mirror.

In his first two attempts at the Indy 500, Fernando Alonso experienced the full range of emotion that the Brickyard can provide. In 2017 running with Andretti Autosport, Alonso was voted Rookie of the Year after leading 27 laps. But his 2019 return was a disaster, as the two-time World Champion failed to make the race, bumped by a team with a fraction of McLaren's budget.