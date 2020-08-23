SCHEDULE | 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS — Race day has arrived in Indianapolis.

And while this year’s race won’t feature fans, many race-day traditions are alive and well.

Here’s a look at the schedule for the 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500:

1 p.m.: All Cars on Grid

“On the Banks of the Wabash” 1:47 p.m.: Indianapolis 500 Driver Introductions

Command To Start Engines – Roger Penske, Chairman, Indianapolis Motor Speedway 2:30 p.m.: Green Flag, 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge (200 laps). Flag waved by Dan Towriss, President and CEO, Gainbridge.