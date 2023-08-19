VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Northmont quarterback Deuce Cortner connected with wideout Dorian Brew for a 45-yard passing touchdown in the Thunderbolts’ 28-10 win over Butler on Friday, earning the Operation Football week 1 Big Play of the Night.
by: Joey DeBerardino
VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Northmont quarterback Deuce Cortner connected with wideout Dorian Brew for a 45-yard passing touchdown in the Thunderbolts’ 28-10 win over Butler on Friday, earning the Operation Football week 1 Big Play of the Night.