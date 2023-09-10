OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Oakwood’s Stephen Lauterbach and J.J. Wilson connected on a 60-yard touchdown pass in the Lumberjacks’ Friday night matchup against Eaton, earning them the Operation Football Big Play of the Night for week 4.
by: Joey DeBerardino
Posted:
Updated:
OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Oakwood’s Stephen Lauterbach and J.J. Wilson connected on a 60-yard touchdown pass in the Lumberjacks’ Friday night matchup against Eaton, earning them the Operation Football Big Play of the Night for week 4.