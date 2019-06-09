Big 5th inning leads Dragons over Fort Wayne

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DAYTON, Ohio - Jay Schuyler drove in four runs and Miles Gordon continued his hot hitting as the Dayton Dragons defeated the Fort Wayne TinCaps 8-4 on Saturday night. A crowd of 8,025 at Fifth Third Field saw the Dragons earn their sixth straight victory.

The Dragons trailed 4-2 before they erupted for six runs in the fifth inning to take an 8-4 lead. The game marked the third straight night in which the Dragons have scored eight runs or more.

Schuyler provided a pair of two-run singles to lead the Dayton attack. Gordon had two hits, scored two runs, drove in one, and stole a base. He has had at least one hit in all six games he has played in since joining the team, batting .440.

The Dragons took a 2-0 lead in the first inning when Michael Siani walked to start the frame, Gordon reached on a bunt hit, a wild pitched moved the runners to second and third, and Schuyler singled to left to bring in both Siani and Gordon. Fort Wayne scored two in the fourth and two in the top of the fifth to take a 4-2 lead.

Dayton's Randy Ventura got the Dragons big inning started with a single to center and Siani drew his second walk of the night. Gordon singled to right drive in Ventura and move Siani to third. After Gordon stole second, Schuyler singled to right to drive in Siani and Gordon to give the Dragons a 5-4 lead. Juan Martinez added a two-run double to the right field corner and another run scored on an error to give the Dragons an 8-4 lead.

The victory was credited to Dragons reliever Eduardo Salazar, who worked the fifth and sixth innings, allowing two runs on four hits. Matt Pidich tossed the final three innings to earn the save, allowing no runs on two hits with a walk and three strikeouts. Dragons starting pitcher James Marinan worked four innings, allowing two runs on three hits with three walks and a strikeout. He threw 79 pitches.

The Dragons have won six straight games for the first time since April 29-May 5, 2018. Their 6-1 record in the month of June is the best in the Midwest League.

Notes: Gordon and Siani began the night tied for first in the league in stolen bases in the month of June with five apiece. They each had one stolen base in the game…Siani, the league's co-leader in runs scored in June, crossed the plate two times, going 1 for 2 with two walks.

Up Next: The Dragons (23-39) and TinCaps (28-32) will battle in the third game of the series at Fifth Third Field on Sunday night at 2:08 p.m. Ricky Salinas (2-3, 4.95) will start for the Dragons against Efrain Contreras (3-2, 3.35). The game will be televised on Dayton's CW (channel 26; Spectrum cable channels 13 and 1013). The homestand will continue with games on every date through Thursday, June 13.

