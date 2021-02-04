Big Time Sports: Conference tournament moving to familiar site as contenders close in on Michigan

INDIANAPOLIS – Big Ten teams continue to beat up on each other as they jockey for seeding in the upcoming conference tournament.

Illinois and Ohio State are both riding three-game winning streaks. They’ve closed the gap with Michigan for the top spot in the league. The Wolverines are shut down as the athletic department tries to contain a COVID-19 variant.

The return of Michigan State after battling its own coronavirus outbreak highlighted a slate of four games on Tuesday. Every game featured a team in the AP Top 25. The Big Ten and the Big 12 lead the way with six teams ranked.

A top ten match-up between Ohio State and Iowa on Thursday night in Iowa City tips-off eight straight days of games in the conference.

WTTV’s Chris Widlic and WXIN’s Dave Griffiths take a look back to Tuesday and a look ahead to the weekend’s game with the help of the Nexstar Nation in “Big Time Sports.”

They also have the latest news on the Big Ten Tournament moving to Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium.