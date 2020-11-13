Big Time Sports: 6 games on slate with Ohio State-Maryland canceled because of COVID-19 cases

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s only a six-game slate for the Big Ten this weekend for the third week in a row.
The top team in the conference, No. 3 Ohio State, has an unexpected bye this Saturday after a string of COVID-19 cases in the Maryland football program forced a cancellation.
Indiana looks to stay perfect when they visit Michigan State. A win would set up a battle of unbeatens next week when the Hoosiers meet the Buckeyes. Indiana has vaulted into the top ten for the first time since 1969.
The Purdue-Northwestern game time has been changed from 7:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Both teams are undefeated and can take control of the west division with a victory.
Meanwhile, Penn State, Nebraska and Illinois are still searching for their first wins.
Indianapolis’ Chris Widlic and Dave Griffiths take fans on a tour of the Big Ten previewing this weekend’s action in “Big Time Sports” live at 8 p.m. ET.
Here is the schedule for week 4:
Friday, November 13
- Iowa at Minnesota – 7:00 p.m. ET
Saturday, November 14
- Indiana at Michigan State – 12:00 p.m. ET
- Penn State at Nebraska – 12:00 p.m. ET
- Illinois at Rutgers – 12:00 p.m. ET
- Northwestern at Purdue – 5:00 p.m. ET
- Wisconsin at Michigan – 7:30 p.m. ET