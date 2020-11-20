Big Time Sports: 2 battles of unbeatens will have major impact on Big Ten standings

INDIANAPOLIS — Two battles of unbeatens in both divisions highlight the Big Ten’s week five schedule.

No. 3 Ohio State (3-0) hosts No. 9 Indiana (4-0) for control of the East. The Buckeyes try to stay on course for the College Football Playoffs, while the Hoosiers look to reach more program milestones. They aim to snap a 24-game losing streak to OSU.

In the West, No. 10 Wisconsin (2-0) visits No. 19 Northwestern (4-0). The Badgers returned from a two-week hiatus to dominate Michigan last Saturday, while the Wildcats beat Purdue for their first 4-0 league start since 1996.

WXIN’s Chris Hagan and WTTV’s Chris Widlic, along with the Nexstar Nation, will preview every Big Ten game in this week’s Big Time Sports at 8 p.m. ET.

They’ll also have the latest on the Michigan State-Maryland game, which is in jeopardy as the Terrapins continue to fight a COVID-19 outbreak.

Here is the schedule for week 5:

Friday, November 20

Purdue at Minnesota – 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 21