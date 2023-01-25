**Related Video Above: Cleveland’s Shane Bieber opens up to FOX 8’s Andre Knott ahead of the 2021 season.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — He’s got the new contract and now the Cleveland Guardians ace pitcher also has a wife.

Over the weekend — while missing out on Guards Fest downtown Saturday — Shane Bieber tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Kara Kavajecz at a stunningly beautiful Malibu locale.

In a joint Instagram post, showing off the flower arrangements, smiles and, of course, the lacy, white dress, the pair made clear they can’t wait to spend the rest of their lives together.

“THE BIEBERS. 1.21.23 the best day of our lives,” they wrote in the post.

Kara Kavajecz and Shane Bieber on the red carpet of the 2019 MLB All-Star Game in Cleveland (Photo: Jen Steer/FOX 8 News)

FILE – Cleveland Indians’ Shane Bieber (57) reacts between innings during a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, on Aug. 4, 2020. The 2020 Cy Young winner, who was limited to just 16 starts last season due to a right shoulder strain, said Tuesday, March 15, 2022, that he remains open to signing a long-term contract extension with Cleveland. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster, File)

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Shane Bieber delivers against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

The two Californians met while attending the University of California Santa Barbara (UCSB), where Shane played baseball, and got engaged in 2021.

The All-Star 27-year-old athlete, who’s been with Cleveland since 2018, heads to Goodyear, Arizona, in a few weeks for spring training with a recently agreed-upon $10 million contract for the season.