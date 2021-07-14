Bengals welcome fans to PBS on July 31

CINCINNATI – The Bengals are inviting fans to Paul Brown Stadium for Back Together Saturday presented by Fifth Third Bank on July 31. Fans will be able to watch the Bengals practice while enjoying a variety of free family-friendly activities, including inflatables, face painting, balloon artists, pictures with Who Dey and a Ben-Gals Cheer Zone.

Gates will open at 2 p.m. Fans can enter through Gates A, B, C, D and E. Players and coaches will start taking the field shortly after 2:30 p.m., and practice will begin at 3 p.m. Free parking is available starting at 12 p.m. in lots surrounding Paul Brown Stadium (Lots A, B, D, E and Hilltop West).

Admission is free and fans must have a mobile ticket to enter Paul Brown Stadium. Fans can claim their free tickets at Bengals.com/camp. Fans will be asked to adhere to the NFL Fan Health Promise, however masks and proof of vaccination will not be required.

The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a Bengals silicone wristband. Fans will have the opportunity to win autographed footballs and other prizes while watching practice. There will be no in-person player autographs due to current NFL protocols.

Back Together Saturday is the only time this season the Bengals will practice inside Paul Brown Stadium in front of fans.

A limited number of fans will be able to attend Bengals training camp practices on Saturday, Aug. 7 and Sunday, Aug. 8. The practices will start at 3 p.m. on the practice fields just west of Paul Brown Stadium. Gates will open at 2:30 p.m. Approximately 1,000 tickets will be available each day.

Registration to enter the drawing for the opportunity to receive free tickets is open at Bengals.com/camp through Monday, July 26. Fans will be able to register for the chance to win two tickets and will only be eligible to receive tickets for one of the practices. Recipients of tickets will be randomly selected and notified by Friday, July 30.

No other training camp practices will be open to the public.