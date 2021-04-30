Bengals take homegrown tackle Carman in 2nd round

BATON ROUGE, La. – Left-hander Patrick Wicklander threw 6.2 shutout innings Friday night, and centerfielder Christian Franklin drove in five runs as top-ranked Arkansas posted a 7-0 win over LSU in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Arkansas improved to 33-7 overall, 14-5 in the SEC, while LSU dropped to 25-16 overall an 6-13 in conference play.