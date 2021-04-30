Bengals take homegrown tackle Carman in 2nd round

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Dec. 28, 2019, file photo, Clemson offensive tackle Jackson Carman (79) looks to block during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Ohio State in Glendale, Ariz. The Cincinnati Bengals got some help for their offensive line Friday night, taking Carman with their second-round pick in the NFL draft. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals have gotten some help for their offensive line, drafting Clemson’s Jackson Carman in the second round. After making a splash by taking star LSU receiver Ja’Marr Chase in the first round, the Bengals turned back to their greatest area of concern. They will expect Carmen to contribute immediately on an offensive front that has struggled in recent seasons. The Bengals gave up the third-most sacks in the NFL last season and lost Joe Burrow to a season-ending knee injury in a Week 11 loss to Washington when the pocket collapsed on him.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More from 2 Sports

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS