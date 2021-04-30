Bengals take homegrown tackle Carman in 2nd round

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals have gotten some help for their offensive line, drafting Clemson’s Jackson Carman in the second round. After making a splash by taking star LSU receiver Ja’Marr Chase in the first round, the Bengals turned back to their greatest area of concern. They will expect Carmen to contribute immediately on an offensive front that has struggled in recent seasons. The Bengals gave up the third-most sacks in the NFL last season and lost Joe Burrow to a season-ending knee injury in a Week 11 loss to Washington when the pocket collapsed on him.