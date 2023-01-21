BUFFALO, New York (WDTN) – The Cincinnati Bengals have made it very clear they have ‘no problem’ going on the road to Buffalo for the AFC Divisional playoff game and have proved they are a tough competitor to beat when tabbed as the underdog.

The Bills enter into this one 5.5-point favorites, with the Bengals in the underdog role. But the defending AFC Champs don’t see it that way.

“I never feel like an underdog,” smirked Joe Burrow. “I always enjoy going on the road. It’s just you and your guys you feel like it’s you against the world and that’s where we like to be.”

“We know that we’re the AFC defending champions so there’s an edge to this team. We’re not an underdog to anybody and so I think that’s just been the feeling we’ve had all season,” said Bengals head coach Zac Taylor. “We don’t really care what anybody says about us, we know we belong on the field with every team in this league.”

The Bengals will seek a second straight trip to the AFC title game on Sunday when they face the Bills in the divisional round at 3 p.m.