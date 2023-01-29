KANSAS CITY, Missouri (WDTN) – The Cincinnati Bengals are struggling early in the AFC Championship game as they trail the Chiefs 13-6 at halftime.

SCORING THREAD

1ST QUARTER

FG 8:50 – Chiefs’ Harrison Butker Made 43 Yd Field Goal. Chiefs lead 3-0.

2ND QUARTER

FG 14:58 – Harrison Butker Made 24 Yd Field Goal. Chiefs led 6-0.

FG 8:36 – Evan McPherson Made 30 Yd Field Goal. Bengals trailed 6-3.

TD 3:53 – Travis Kelce Pass From Patrick Mahomes for 14 Yds Harrison Butker Made Ex. Pt. Chiefs lead 13-3.

FG 0:00 – Evan McPherson Made 23 Yd Field Goal. Bengals trail 13-6 at halftime.

PREVIEW

The Bengals are headed back to Kansas City for a Sunday night rematch of last year’s AFC championship game, when they rallied from an early 21-3 hole for a 27-24 overtime victory. The Chiefs are hosting the title game for the record fifth straight season.

All-Pro quarterback Patrick Mahomes is expected to play for Kansas City despite sustaining a high ankle sprain in its divisional-round win over the Jaguars.

The Bengals and quarterback Joe Burrow have won three straight against Mahomes and the Chiefs. All of those games have been played in the past 13 months.

BENGALS PLAYER TO WATCH: QB Joe Burrow is 3-0 against Chiefs counterpart Patrick Mahomes, including his comeback win in last year’s AFC title game. He’s coming off a season in which he set Bengals records for completions (414), pass attempts (606) and touchdown passes (35). He threw for 250 yards with two touchdowns and a pick in last year’s AFC championship game.

CHIEFS PLAYER TO WATCH: All eyes are on Mahomes, and more specifically his right ankle, which was sprained in last weekend’s divisional win over Jacksonville. Mahomes had X-rays during the game but returned to lead Kansas City to the eventual clinching touchdown in the fourth quarter. He had an MRI exam the following day that confirmed a high ankle sprain, but Mahomes and Chiefs coach Andy Reid insisted all week that he would play against the Bengals. The All-Pro quarterback has had perhaps his best season, throwing for a career-high 5,250 yards with 41 touchdown passes.

KEY MATCHUP: The Bengals’ fleet of wide receivers, led by Ja’Marr Chase, against the Kansas City defensive backfield, which regularly plays three rookie cornerbacks and a rookie safety. Chase had seven catches for 97 yards in the Bengals’ 27-24 win in December, while Tyler Boyd had four catches for 60 yards and Tee Higgins had three for 35 yards and a score.

INJURIES: Bengals OG Alex Cappa (ankle) and OT Jonah Williams (knee) missed practice this week while CB Tre Flowers (hamstring) and LB Joe Bachie (foot) were limited. Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman (pelvis) also was limited.