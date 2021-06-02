Bengals sign top pick Ja’Marr Chase

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals have signed the remaining two of their 10 draft picks, including fifth overall selection Ja’Marr Chase, a wide receiver who won the national championship at LSU with quarterback Joe Burrow. The Bengals also signed defensive end Joseph Ossai, a third-round selection. Chase, who opted out of the 2020 college season, is expected to make a difference for the Bengals right away in an offense in need of playmakers to complement the dynamic Burrow. He won the Biletnikoff Award as the top receiver in college football in 2019.