Bengals sign seven of ten draft picks

CINCINNATI – The Bengals on Monday signed seven draft picks. DE Cam Sample, DT Tyler Shelvin, OT D’Ante Smith, K Evan McPherson, C/G Trey Hill, HB Chris Evans and DE Wyatt Hubert. The team also signed veteran free agent WR Trent Taylor.

The seven players are the team’s selections from rounds 4-7 in this year’s draft.

The three unsigned draft picks are first round wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase out of LSU, second round guard Carman Jackson from Clemson and third round Texas defensive end Joseph Ossai.

Trent Taylor is a fifth-year receiver out of Louisiana Tech who participated as a tryout player in the Bengals rookie minicamp. Originally a fifth-round selection of San Francisco in 2017, Taylor spent his previous four NFL seasons with the 49ers. In 41 games he caught 79 passes for 731 yards with three touchdowns. Taylor also returned 49 punts for 471 yards.