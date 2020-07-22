Bengals sign four draft picks

CINCINNATI – The Bengals on Tuesday signed four of their seven draft picks. The signings included LB Logan Wilson, LB Akeem Davis-Gaither, OT/G Hakeem Adeniji and LB Markus Bailey. Wilson, a third-round pick, spent the last five seasons at the University of Wyoming, with a redshirt year in ’15. He started all 52 possible games during his career, and totaled 421 tackles, including 35 for losses and seven sacks, along with 17 pass breakups, 10 INTs (two pick-sixes), four FFs and four FRs (two returned for TDs). He had 17 career games with double-digit tackles, and three seasons of at least 100 tackles.

Davis-Gaither, a fourth-round pick, spent the last five seasons at Appalachian State University, with a redshirt year in ’15. He played in 55 career games and totaled 258 tackles, including 28 for losses and eight sacks, with 17 pass breakups, one INT, two FFs and a blocked FG. In his five college seasons, he helped the Mountaineers to a 54-12 record, a 5-0 mark in bowl games and four straight conference titles.

Adeniji, a sixth-round pick, spent the last four seasons at the University of Kansas. He started all 48 possible games during his career, and saw action at both RT and LT. Last season, he started all 12 games at LT and earned All-Big 12 First Team honors from the league’s coaches.

Bailey a seventh-round pick, spent the last five seasons at Purdue University. He saw action in 43 career games and totaled 327 career tackles, including 28 for losses and 13.5 sacks, while adding 13 PDs, six INTs (one pick-six), two FFs and a FR. Early season knee injuries as a true freshman and fifth-year senior limited him to just three healthy seasons, but he played in all 38 possible games during that span.