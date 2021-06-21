Bengals ROH game set for Thursday Night Football

CINCINNATI – The Bengals will induct the inaugural Ring of Honor class during a primetime Thursday Night Football game on Sept. 30 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The inaugural class will include Paul Brown, Anthony Muñoz and two former players selected by Season Ticket Members.

The Ring of Honor recognizes former players, coaches and individuals who have played a significant role in the franchise’s history and tradition. The Ring of Honor will be displayed on the East facade inside Paul Brown Stadium and live on Bengals digital channels.

Voting for the Ring of Honor took place from May 24 – June 18. The ballot featured 17 nominees and Season Ticket Members were able to vote for two people to be inducted.

The Bengals will announce the two former players who received the most votes in late July. Additional details about the Ring of Honor game and ceremony will be released at that time.