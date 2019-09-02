Bengals reveal practice squad

Live Now
CINCINNATI (WDTN) – The Bengals signed nine players to the practice squad on Sunday:

        --TE Moritz Böhringer (first-year player, Aalen [Germany])

        --CB Anthony Chesley (rookie, Coastal Carolina)

        --LB Noah Dawkins (rookie, The Citadel)

        --HB Jordan Ellis (rookie, Virginia)

        --TE Jordan Franks (second-year player, Central Florida)

        --S Trayvon Henderson (second-year player, Hawaii)

        --WR Stanley Morgan (rookie, Nebraska)

        --TE Mason Schreck (third-year player, Buffalo)

        --G Keaton Sutherland (rookie, Texas A&M)

All of the players signed to the Bengals’ practice squad today were with the team in preseason.

An NFL practice squad may include up to 10 players, though the Bengals may have up to 11 with TE Mortiz Böhringer, who is an International Player Pathway Program participant and is eligible to be added as an 11th practice squad player. Thus, the Bengals currently have two open practice squad spots.

