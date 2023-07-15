CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has agreed to restructure his contract for the upcoming 2023 season, first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Bengals’ RB Joe Mixon, who had $9.4 million non-guaranteed base salary, agreed tonight to restructure his contract to remain in Cincinnati. “Joe’s goal is to win a Super Bowl and play his career in Cincinnati and this is the best way to accomplish these goals,” said his agent… pic.twitter.com/AbMNhDteDL — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 14, 2023

Mixon was entering the third year of a four-year, $48 million deal and was due $9.4 million in base salary this season that wasn’t guaranteed.

His cap hit before the new deal was set to be $12.8 million. Details of the restructured deal have not yet been disclosed.

Mixon’s agent was quoted saying “Joe’s goal is to win a Super Bowl and play his career in Cincinnati and this is the best way to accomplish these goals.”

Mixon was set to be the NFL’s third-highest-paid running back this season and the third-highest cap hit on the Bengals.

Mixon ha a career-year in 2021 when he rushed for 1,205 yards and 13 touchdowns, while adding 75.3 yards per game.

This past season in 2022 Mixon rushed for 814 yards and seven touchdowns.