DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens have announced the time for their regular season finale game on Sunday at Paycor Stadium, according to WLWT.

The two teams are set to play at 1 p.m. on Sunday, the teams announced Wednesday.

This announcement follows a scary moment on Monday night when the 24-year-old Bills defender Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field from a cardiac arrest during the first quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium.

Hamlin was resuscitated by medics on the field before an ambulance took him to UC Medical Center.

His family shared that he remains in critical condition but is showing signs of improvement.