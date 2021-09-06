Bengals name seven Captains

CINCINNATI (WDTN) – The Bengals announced the selection of seven Team Captains on Monday. The 2021 captains were elected by a vote of the players. On the offensive unit QB Joe Burrow, running back Joe Mixon and receiver Tyler Boyd will fill the role. On defense the leaders will be safeties Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell along with defensive end Sam Hubbard. Thirteen-year veteran punter Kevin Huber will serve as the captain for special teams.

The Bengals open the season on Sunday, September 12 against the Minnesota Vikings. The game is a 1:00 kickoff at Paul Brown Stadium. Cincinnati is coming off a 4-11-1 season. Minnesota finished 2020 with a record of 7-9.

