Bengals lose at Miami and clinch No. 1 pick

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — After 13 losses and three lousy quarters, it was awfully late for the Cincinnati Bengals to start a comeback.
Give them credit — they tried.
The Bengals overcame a 23-point deficit in the final 5:01 and scored 16 points in the last 29 seconds to force overtime, but lost anyway and had to settle for clinching the No. 1 pick in the April draft.
“Our team doesn’t care about that right now,” coach Zac Taylor said. “We’re just trying to win. If you have any competitive juices in you, you can’t go on the field and not try to win.”
It wasn’t the first wild overtime game between Cincinnati and Miami. In 2013, Cameron Wake gave the Dolphins a 22-20 victory when he sacked Dalton for a game-winning safety — only the third overtime safety in NFL history.
The Bengals are assured of at least tying for the worst record in club history. They went 2-14 in 2002.
The bright side: They’re also assured of the league’s worst record, and the No. 1 draft choice that goes with it.
That will likely make some Bengals fans happy.
“Those aren’t true fans,” Dalton said. “If you’re a fan, you want them to win every time they’re out there. As a player, you’re trying to give your best effort and win.”