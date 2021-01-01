Bengals look to play spoiler against Ravens

DAYTON, Ohio – The University of Dayton men's basketball team (4-2, 0-1 A-10) fell in its first Atlantic 10 conference game of the season to La Salle University (4-5, 1-1 A-10) Wednesday night at UD Arena by a score of 67-65.

The loss snapped Dayton's 20-game conference winning streak. Freshman Mustapha Amzil led the Flyers with 22 points in his Dayton debut. It marked the highest point total for a debut game since Marcus Johnson scored 23 against Austin Peay on Nov. 11, 2006. Amzil signed with the Flyers in November, and enrolled at UD following the first semester. He had practiced three times before starting against La Salle.