Bengals look to play spoiler against Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) catches a pass for a first down as Houston Texans cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III (26) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Five weeks ago, the Baltimore Ravens figured they’d have to win out and get some help to reach the playoffs. After tending to their own part of the equation with four straight victories and receiving the necessary assistance last weekend in the form of losses by Cleveland and Indianapolis, all that remains for the Ravens is one more item of business: defeat Cincinnati in the regular-season finale this Sunday. Cincinnati has nothing to gain except being the spoiler and ending a difficult season with a three-game winning streak.

