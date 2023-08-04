CINCINNATI, Ohio (NFL.com) – Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson has agreed to terms on a four-year extension worth up to $37.25 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

The deal averages $11.2 million over the first two new years of the contract and will keep Wilson in Cincinnati through the 2027 season.

Wilson was selected in the third round of the 2020 draft by Cincinnati and played in 15 games in 2022.

He finished this past season with 123 tackles, seven quarterback hits, four passes defensed, an interception and forced fumble.