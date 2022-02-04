CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — Bengals’ fans know how much quarterback Joe Burrow has changed the franchise in just two years taking Cincinnati from NFL cellar-dwellers to Super Bowl contenders. But what fans may not know is Burrow never wanted to play quarterback as a kid in Athens, Ohio.

“I didn’t pick quarterback,” he said. “I got to my first pee wee practice and the coach at the time, Coach Sam Smathers, I still see him all the time when I go back home, basically just asked me if I wanted to be quarterback and I said, ‘No, not really.’ But then he was like, ‘You’re going to be quarterback. Too bad,'” Burrow said laughing.

The national champion, Heisman winner and No. 1 pick probably would have played quarterback somewhere down the line, but the first person to recognize his true talent was Smathers who steered Burrow away from his dream positions.

| Show us your Bengals pride HERE ➡

“I wanted to be a running back or a receiver,” Burrow said. “I don’t know why. I guess I thought in pee wee football we weren’t going to throw the ball very much, so I wanted to have the ball in my hand. Obviously, I’m glad it worked out the way that it did. This is my career. I don’t know if I’d be an NFL wide receiver. That’s probably a pipe dream. But I can play quarterback pretty well.”

Burrow is the first quarterback in NFL history to lead his team to the Super Bowl after less than three seasons and will have a chance to win it all when the Bengals face the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Feb. 13 on WDTN.