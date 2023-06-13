CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – Following the start of the Cincinnati Bengals’ mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, offensive tackle Jonah Williams spoke to the media for the first time about his trade request following the Orlando Brown Jr. signing.

Williams cleared the air about some of his frustrations towards the front office regarding the handling of bring in Brown and sending Williams to right tackle.

“If it were communicated, ‘hey, you know, we have the opportunity to sign this guy and we like him, you know, we want you to bump over and play right tackle.’ You know, it sucks. I guess it would be hard to hear, but I think in a couple of days or whatever it is, okay, let’s go. And I just never, never got that,” said Williams.

Williams proceeded to tell the media about his excitement and readiness towards getting fully healthy following his knee injury and contributing to the team.

“The plan is to play me at right tackle. I’m fired up to do it. Let’s go. Like I’m I’m working my knee. I think I’m going to be cleared soon,” added Williams. “I’m going to be back day one at training camp 100% ready to grind, ready to roll, and, you know, ready to play where the team needs me.”

Meanwhile, quarterback Joe Burrow once again kept any contract extension negation updates close to the vest.

“I think I’ve given you guys all the information that I’m comfortable with sharing about that process. So as far as questions go about that, probably want to save that for another time,” said Burrow.

This week of mandatory minicamp will be the last portion of the Bengals’ offseason program until training camp begins in late July.