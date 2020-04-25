Live Now
2 NEWS at 11 is streaming live now
Closings
There are currently 90 active closings. Click for more details.

Bengals give Burrow a new target, draft Higgins in 2nd round

Sports

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

In this still image from video provided by the NFL, Tee Higgins, front center, is selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the second round of the NFL football draft, Friday, April 24, 2020. (NFL via AP)


By JOE KAY AP Sports Writer
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Bengals took a receiver at the start of the second round, drafting Clemson’s Tee Higgins with the 33rd overall pick. No more Dalton-to-Green in Cincinnati. Now, it’s Burrow-to-Higgins. Cincinnati chose Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow first overall. Their next pick brought a receiver with whom he can grow. The move was a replay of 2011, when the Bengals drafted receiver A.J. Green in the first round and Andy Dalton in the second. Cincinnati went to the playoffs for five consecutive seasons after that, though the Bengals lost in the first round each time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More from 2 Sports

More Ohio State University
More University of Dayton
More Wright State University
More Dayton Dragons
More Operation Football

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS