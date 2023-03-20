CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – The Cincinnati Bengals have made some big moves during the NFL free agency period the last two years and it’s translated into productive signings towards the franchise’s rebuild.

Following a trip to their first Super Bowl in more than 30 years and back-to-back AFC Championship appearances, the 2023 off-season could be a crucial turning point in the Bengals’ future success.

While Cincinnati was unable to retain some key talent, the team has added and re-signed some notable players to the roster as well.

Here’s a look at the updated Bengals free-agency tracker for 2023:

Notable free agent signings from other NFL teams:

Offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr.: Signed with the Bengals on a four-year deal after being cut by Kansas City Chiefs.

Brown (6-8, 345), a sixth-year player out of the University of Oklahoma, originally was a third-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in 2018. He spent his first three seasons (2018-20) with Baltimore, and his last two seasons (’21-22) with the Kansas City Chiefs. He has played in 81 career regular-season games (75 starts), seeing action at both ROT and LOT.

Brown has been selected to the Pro Bowl in each of the last four seasons. In 2022, he started all 17 regular-season games and three postseason contests at LOT for Kansas City, helping the Chiefs win Super Bowl LVII.

Offensive tackle Cody Ford: Signed with the Bengals on a one-year deal

Ford, a fifth-year player out of the University of Oklahoma, originally was a second-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in 2019. He spent his first three seasons (2019-21) with Buffalo, then spent the ’22 season with the Arizona Cardinals. He has played in 49 career regular-season games (32 starts), seeing action at ROT, RG and LG.

Safety Nick Scott: Signed with Bengals after unable to reach deal with Los Angeles Rams

Scott (5-11, 200), a fifth-year player out of Penn State University, originally was a seventh-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams in 2019. He spent each of his first four NFL seasons with the Rams and played in 64 games (17 starts), recording 140 tackles, four INTs, nine PDs and two FFs. Scott has also played in six postseason games, including four starts following the 2021 season to help the Rams win Super Bowl LVI.

Bengals free agents heading elswhere:

Safety Jessie Bates: Signed with the Atlanta Falcons on a four-year, $64 million deal

Safety Vonn Bell: Signed with the Carolina Panthers on a three-year, $21 million deal

Tight end Hayden Hurst: Signed with the Carolina Panthers on a three-year deal

Running back Samaje Perine: Signed with Denver Broncos on two-year, $7.5 million deal

Bengals free agents re-signed:

Linebacker Germaine Pratt: Re-signed with Bengals on a three-year deal worth $21 million

Safety Michael Thomas: Re-signed with the Bengals one-year contract

Guard Max Scharping: Re-signed with the Bengals on a one-year deal

Running back Trayveon Williams: Re-signed with the Bengals on one-year contract

LB Joe Bachie: Re-signed to one-year contract extension through the 2023 season

Cornerback Jalen Davis: Re-signed to two-year contract extension through the 2024 season

Wide receiver Trent Taylor: Re-signed with Bengals for new deal

Long-snapper Cal Adomitis: Re-Signed with Bengals for new deal

Bengals unrestricted free agents:

Cornerback Eli Apple

Cornerback Tre Flowers

Tight end Drew Sample

Quarterback Brandon Allen

Long-snapper Clark Harris

Cornerback Chris Lammons

Linebacker Clay Johnson

Tight end Mitchell Wilcox