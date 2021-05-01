Bengals fill urgent needs in draft, build around Burrow

CINCINNATI (AP) – The Cincinnati Bengals focused on their lines during this year’s NFL draft. If they got it right, Joe Burrow should enjoy much better protection in his second season.

Burrow, the top overall pick in 2020, had his rookie year cut short when his pocket collapsed on him during a Week 11 loss to Washington, resulting in a season-ending knee injury.

The Bengals continued to build around the quarterback in the draft, reuniting him with one of his favorite receivers at LSU and adding three more offensive linemen among their 10 picks.