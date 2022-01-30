KANSAS CITY (WDTN) – The Bengals and the Chiefs are facing off in the AFC Championship game fighting for their chance to go to the Super Bowl.

The Bengals are hoping to make it to their third Super Bowl in Bengals history, and their first Super Bowl since 1989.

Bengals fans began arriving in Kansas City on Saturday, our 2 NEWS sports reporters said, and many are feelin’ good about their team and asking “WhoDey think gonna beat those Bengals”

Half Time:

The Bengals have started to make up some ground, but The Kansas City Chiefs are continuing to hold the lead at 21 to 10.

First Quarter:

The Kansas City Chiefs take the lead at a score of 7 to 3.

