Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander leaves camp as police search for his missing father

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) — A Bengals player left training camp Tuesday as police search for his missing father in Florida, according to sources from the NFL Network.

Tom Pelissero, a reporter for NFL.com, said Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander's father, Jean Odney Alexander, 65, disappeared while berry-picking Monday.

A search is now underway for Alexander by the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

According to Pelissero, Alexander came to Okeechobee County with another man to pick palmetto berries somewhere on the prairie. The man ended up leaving Alexander behind, said authorities at the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Alexander was reportedly wearing a white shirt, black jeans with a stripe on the sides and blue Nike tennis shoes with a white line on the soles.

Anyone with information can call at 863-763-3117.