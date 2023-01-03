Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A crowd of both Bengals and Bills fans gathered outside of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in a great showing of solidarity and sportsmanship.

This followed a scary moment when Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after experiencing cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to the Buffalo Bills.