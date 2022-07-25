CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off a memorable year, making a run to the franchise’s first Super Bowl appearance since 1988.

Their improbable campaign ended with a tough 23-20 defeat at the hands of the LA Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

Expectations are now higher than ever heading into the 2022 season.

“It’s hard to get to the Super Bowl. It’s probably harder to get there than it is to win. But when you don’t win it, you feel it to your core. Heck, only one team gets to the top out of 32 teams. That’s a pretty difficult race to win,” said Bengals owner Mike Brown.

The Bengals, behind star quarterback Joe Burrow and one of the best trio of receivers in the league, are out to prove last season wasn’t a fluke.

“I think we were excited about our team last year. We felt like we had good pieces in place. It’s always an unknown of ‘does it happen week two of training camp?’ ‘Does it happen week two of the regular season?’ Those are just things you can never predict. This year is no different,” said Bengals head coach Zac Taylor.

The team bolstered the weakest unit, the offensive line, with three new signings via free agency.

Among the most notable moves the Bengals made this offseason include:

Signing former New England Patriots OL Ted Karras.

Signing former Dallas Cowboys OL La’el Collins.

Signing former Atlanta Falcons TE Hayden Hurst.

Drafting Michigan Wolverines DB Daxton Hill.

Franchise tagging DB Jessie Bates.

Re-signing DT B.J. Hill.

One of Cincinnati’s best additions was signing former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive guard Alex Cappa.

Cappa was signed to a four-year contract worth $35 million back in March. He was a third-round pick out of Humboldt State in the 2018 NFL Draft.

“Obviously, when you have a team that’s recognized, like we’re recognized, you get a little more interest from from some guys. And then it’s up to us to try to fit them together the best we can,” said Duke Tobin, Bengals director of player personnel.

“Just overall feels like we’ve made some good moves that put us in a really good position to hit the ground running here in training camp,” said Taylor.

Bengals players report to training camp on Tuesday, with the first practice starting on Wednesday.