The Bengals’ 2023 schedule was released tonight by the National Football League, including preseason opponents and the full 17-game regular-season slate. Cincinnati, seeking its third consecutive postseason berth, will appear in several high-profile matchups in nationally televised windows.

The Bengals will host two primetime games at Paycor Stadium, beginning with a rematch of Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 25 on Monday Night Football (8:15 p.m. on ESPN). Cincinnati then will welcome the Buffalo Bills for a Nov. 5 Sunday Night Football contest (8:20 p.m. on NBC).

The Bengals also will play two primetime games on the road — Thursday Night Football on Nov. 16 at Baltimore (8:15 p.m. on Prime Video) and Monday Night Football on Dec. 4 at Jacksonville (8:15 p.m. on ESPN). It will mark the ninth time in team history the Bengals are featured on Monday Night Football multiple times in a single season.

Additionally, Cincinnati will play two games in the 4:25 p.m. time slot on CBS — Oct. 29 at San Francisco and Dec. 31 at Kansas City. The Week 17 contest against the Chiefs will mark the fourth time in team history the Bengals play on New Year’s Eve. The Bengals also will travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers on Dec. 23 (4:30 p.m. on NBC) in a standalone national window.

Two “Battle of Ohio” matchups against the Cleveland Browns will bookend the Bengals’ schedule, beginning with the regular season opener at Cleveland on Sept. 10. It will be the first time since 2019 the Bengals open the season on the road, and the ninth time in team history they face their in-state divisional rival in their season opener. Cincinnati then will meet the Browns in the regular-season finale at Paycor Stadium.

Preseason opponents have also been finalized. Cincinnati will open the preseason at home against Green Bay, then hit the road for games at Atlanta and at Washington. Dates and times for the preseason games will be announced soon.

Season tickets and single game tickets for all 10 Bengals home games are on sale now. Fans interested in purchasing tickets should call the Bengals Ticket Hotline at (513) 621-8383 or visit bengals.com/tickets.

CINCINNATI BENGALS 2023 SCHEDULE

(All times are Eastern. Home games are in CAPS. An asterisk [*] denotes a game subject to possible flexible scheduling.)

PRESEASON (day, date, opponent, time, TV network)

(day and date TBD), GREEN BAY, (time TBD), Bengals Preseason TV Network

(day and date TBD), at Atlanta, (time TBD), Bengals Preseason TV Network

(day and date TBD), at Washington, (time TBD), Bengals Preseason TV Network

REGULAR SEASON (day, date, opponent, time, TV network)

Sun., Sept. 10, at Cleveland, 1 p.m., CBS

Sun., Sept. 17, BALTIMORE, 1 p.m., CBS

Mon., Sept. 25, L.A. RAMS, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Sun., Oct. 1, at Tennessee, 1 p.m., FOX

Sun., Oct. 8, at Arizona*, 4:05 p.m., FOX

Sun., Oct. 15, SEATTLE*, 1 p.m. CBS

Sun., Oct. 22, — BYE —

Sun., Oct. 29, at San Francisco*, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Sun., Nov. 5, BUFFALO*, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Sun., Nov. 12, HOUSTON*, 1 p.m., CBS

Thurs., Nov. 16, at Baltimore, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

Sun., Nov. 26, PITTSBURGH*, 1 p.m., CBS

Mon., Dec. 4, at Jacksonville*, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Sun., Dec. 10, INDIANAPOLIS*, 1 p.m., CBS

(day and date TBD), MINNESOTA*, (time TBD), (TV network TBD)

Sat., Dec. 23, at Pittsburgh, 4:30 p.m., NBC

Sun., Dec. 31, at Kansas City*, 4:25 p.m., CBS

(day and date TBD), CLEVELAND*, (time TBD), (TV network TBD)