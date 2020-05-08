Bengals 2020 schedule released

Closings
Cincinnati, OHIO (WDTN) The NFL released the 2020 regular season schedule on Thursday night with the Bengals opening at home against the L.A. Chargers on Sept. 13, in what is expected to be the NFL debut of Bengals QB Joe Burrow, the first overall pick in April’s draft. It will be just the second regular-season opener in Cincinnati in the last 11 years since 2010 (the other was in ’17).

REGULAR SEASON (day, date, opponent, time, TV network)

  • Sun., Sept. 13, L.A. CHARGERS, 4:05 p.m., CBS
  • Thurs., Sept. 17, at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m., NFL Network
  • Sun., Sept. 27, at Philadelphia, 1 p.m., CBS
  • Sun., Oct. 4, JACKSONVILLE, 1 p.m., CBS
  • Sun., Oct. 11, at Baltimore*, 1 p.m., CBS
  • Sun., Oct. 18, at Indianapolis*, 1 p.m., FOX
  • Sun., Oct. 25, CLEVELAND*, 1 p.m., CBS
  • Sun., Nov. 1, TENNESSEE*, 1 p.m., CBS
  • Sun., Nov. 8, (BYE)
  • Sun., Nov. 15, at Pittsburgh*, 1 p.m., FOX
  • Sun., Nov. 22, at Washington*, 1 p.m., CBS
  • Sun., Nov. 29, N.Y. GIANTS*, 1 p.m., FOX
  • Sun., Dec. 6, at Miami*, 1 p.m., CBS
  • Sun., Dec.13, DALLAS*, 1 p.m., FOX
  • Mon., Dec. 21, PITTSBURGH, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
  • Sun., Dec. 27, at Houston*, 1 p.m., CBS
  • Sun., Jan. 3, BALTIMORE*, 1 p.m., CBS

