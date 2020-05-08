Bengals 2020 schedule released

AUSTIN (KXAN) -- Austin police arrested the wife of NFL star and former Longhorn Earl Thomas after they say she held him at gunpoint when she went to confront him about an affair.

Police were sent to the 600 block of Brushy Street in east Austin around 3:41 a.m. on April 13 for a call of a disturbance. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman with a knife chasing a shirtless man who was holding a gun, around a car. They later identified the woman as Nina Thomas, 30, and the man as Earl Thomas. Thomas is the Baltimore Ravens' star defensive back for the Baltimore Ravens and played for the University of Texas Longhorns from 2007 to 2009.