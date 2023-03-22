PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – One of the greatest players in Pittsburgh Steelers’ franchise history was in discussions to play for a different team in 2022.

KDKA reports that former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger talked to the San Francisco 49ers about possibly unretiring and playing for them in 2022. Ben revealed this to Pittsburgh sports radio host Mark Madden on Tuesday.

Roethlisberger said that although he thought about playing again, he chose to stay retired. He told Madden that he enjoys waking up each day without issues with his knees, elbows and shoulders.

After injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco relied on the last draft pick of 2022 Brock Purdy to lead them on a playoff run while journeyman signal caller Josh Johnson served as backup.

Purdy finished the 2022 season with 1,374 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions in 12 games played. The 49ers lost to the Eagles in the NFC Championship game where Purdy also suffered an injury.

Previous reports from CBS Sports said that Roethlisberger was almost traded to the 49ers in 2010 after sexual assault allegations against him surfaced. Former 49ers head coach Mike Singletary said that the 49ers management had a deal in place to acquire Roethlisberger, but Singletary turned it down in favor of younger quarterback Alex Smith.

Roethlisberger was the 11th overall pick in the 2004 draft and won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award in his first season, won two Super Bowl rings and was a six-time Pro Bowler.

After 18 seasons with the Steelers, Roethlisberger finished fifth all-time in passing yards (64,088) and completions (5,440) and eighth in touchdowns (418).

He is eligible to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2027.