(WTRF) After 18 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Ben Roethlisberger has officially retired.

Ben Roethlisberger made it official Thursday morning via a video message on social media.

The tweet said “A message from Ben: @Steelers @steelers #NFL #SteelersNation #ThankYou #HereWeGo #LoveAndHonor.”

Roethlisberger was the 11th overall pick in the 2004 draft and won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award in his first season, won two Super Bowl rings and was a six-time Pro Bowler.

Roethlisberger finished fifth all-time in passing yards (64,088) and completions (5,440) and eighth in touchdowns (418).