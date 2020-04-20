Dayton, OHIO (WDTN) – Just as the sports world was coming to a screeching halt due to the coronavirus pandemic last month, longtime Dayton sports radio host Mark Schlemmer was saying his on-air goodbye.
2 Sports Hutch Konerman was in the studio for his final show.
Beloved sports radio host signs off for the final time
