Beloved sports radio host signs off for the final time

As the sporting world looks to get back on track, the National Football League will go virtual with its presentation of the NFL Draft. It's one of the few events in sports that hasn't been canceled, so our team across the nation will get you ready for what's sure to be must-see TV!

The April 23-25 draft was originally scheduled to be in Las Vegas. Commissioner Roger Goodell will introduce first-round picks from his home in Bronxville, New York while teams submit their selections virtually.