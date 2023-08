BELLBROOK, Ohio (WDTN) – Bellbrook picked up a 21-7 week one win over Tippecanoe for the second time in the last three years in Friday night’s 2023 season opener.

The Golden Eagles (1-0) will look to stay undefeated in week 2 when they face Miamisburg, while the Red Devils (0-1) kick off MVL play against Fairborn on Friday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m.